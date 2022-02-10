COVID-19 boosts risks to heart 4%, study finds 

Heart disease, including heart failure and death, occured 4 percent more in COVID-19 patients than in other people, a study published Feb. 7 in Nature Medicine found.

"Some people may think 4% is a small number, but it’s not, given the magnitude of the pandemic," stated Ziyad Al-Aly, MD, the study's senior author and an assistant professor of medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. "That translates to roughly 3 million people in the U.S. who have suffered cardiovascular complications due to COVID-19."

Researchers analyzed deidentified medical records from a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs database to create a controlled dataset of health information on 153,760 people who tested positive for COVID-19 from March 1, 2020, through Jan. 15, 2021, and who survived the first 30 days. The study did not include data on delta or omicron variants.

COVID-19 patients were 72 percent more likely to suffer from coronary artery disease, 63 percent more likely to have a heart attack and 52 percent more likely to experience a stroke, the study found.