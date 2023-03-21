Cardiologists earned $1B in industry payments in 6 years: 7 notes

Cardiologists received more than $1 billion in speaker fees, consultation fees and other industry payments from 2014 to 2019, a study found.

The study, published March 17 in Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes, linked Open Payments Program data with information from the National Plan and Provider Enumeration System database. Overall, cardiologists received $1.1 billion, although the total value of those payments fell from $210 million in 2014 to $164 million in 2019.

Here are six other findings: