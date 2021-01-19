Baystate to offer free online cardiology lectures

Springfield, Mass.-based Baystate Health will offer free virtual heart and vascular seminars once a week in February in recognition of American Heart Month, reports MassLive.

The online seminars, developed by Baystate physicians, will explore the latest advances in heart and vascular care.

The first seminar is slated for Feb. 2. Aaron Kugelmass, MD, Baystate's cardiology chief, will discuss how COVID-19 affects the heart during this session.

Other seminar topics include cardiac risk factors during the pandemic, heart attack treatment and the heart's electrical system.



