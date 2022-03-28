Baptist Health team 1st in region to implant new atrial fibrillation device

A team of specialists at Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health has become the first in the U.S.' Southeast region to implant the Amplatzer Amulet Left Atrial Appendage Occluder.

The device is meant to treat atrial fibrillation patients who are unable to tolerate blood thinners to reduce stroke risk. It works by sealing the left atrial appendage — a small pouch connected to the heart's upper left chamber — to prevent clots from forming in the area, the system said in a March 28 news release sent to Becker's.

"The treatment option opens the door for many more patients who cannot be on blood thinners for even a short period. It also allows the LAA closure for different shapes and sizes," said Ruby Satpathy, MD, an interventional cardiologist who implanted the device in a 75-year-old patient.