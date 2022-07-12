18 heart clinics, programs launched in 2022 

Here are 18 hospitals and health systems that have opened new heart clinics or launched new programs in 2022:

1. Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health is now offering transcarotid artery revascularization procedures for high-risk patients needing carotid artery treatment.

2. Laredo (Texas) Medical Center celebrated the launch of its cardiac rehabilitation center June 15, LMTOnline reported.

3. Valdosta-based South Georgia Medical Center recently performed the region's first transcatheter aortic valve replacement and launched a structural heart clinic.

4. UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is investing $25 million in an expansion of its Nassif Heart Center, the Corridor Business Journal reported June 6.

5. Lexington-based University of Kentucky College of Medicine is opening a new aortic center.

6. Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health plans to create and renovate more than 260,000 square feet of its heart and vascular facilities, it said May 4.

7. Boone, N.C.-based Appalachian Regional Healthcare System opened a heart and vascular clinic May 3 at Ashe Memorial Hospital in Jefferson, N.C.

8. NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital in Cortlandt Manor, N.Y., launched an interventional cardiology program and opened a catheterization lab April 25.

9. Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health has opened a heart disease clinic for pregnant and postpartum women, the health system announced April 20.

10. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia launched the CHOP Cardiovascular Institute to advance research into pediatric cardiovascular diseases, according to an April 18 news release.

11. Falls Church, Va.-based Inova Health System opened an outpatient pediatric cardiology practice with eight locations in Virginia and Maryland, it said April 5.

12. Medina (N.Y.) Memorial Hospital opened a cardiology clinic in partnership with Rochester (N.Y.) Regional Health and Orleans Community Health in Medina, NBC affiliate WGRZ reported March 23.

13. Atlantic Health System's Morristown (N.J.) Medical Center launched the first hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and sports cardiology fellowship in the U.S., it said April 11.

14. The Hospitals of Providence in El Paso, Texas, opened its Heart and Brain Center on Feb. 16, ElPasoInc reported Feb. 20.

15. Cardiologists from Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Baptist’s Brenner Children’s Hospital and Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital are combining their efforts into a joint pediatric cardiology program, the Winston-Salem Journal reported Feb. 14.

16. Salem, Va.-based LewisGale Medical Center launched a transcatheter aortic valve replacement program, the facility said Feb. 2.

17. Coeur d'Alene, Idaho-based Kootenai Health began construction of a $4.3 million heart center expansion on its main hospital campus, the Journal of Business reported Jan. 13.

18. Salem, Va.-based LewisGale Medical Center renovated its cardiac catheterization lab to expand cardiovascular services for its patients, the hospital said Jan. 7.