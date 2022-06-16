Broward Health offers innovative procedure to reduce stroke risk

Cailey Gleeson (Twitter) -

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health is now offering transcarotid artery revascularization procedures for high-risk patients needing carotid artery treatment. 

A recent procedure was performed by Mohammed Abdallah, DO, a board-certified vascular surgeon, on a patient with carotid artery disease, according to a release shared with Becker's on June 16. The hospital is one of the first in south Florida to offer the procedure.

"Due to his underlying conditions, Mr. Cegielski was a prime candidate for TCAR," Dr. Abdallah said. "With this patient-friendly technique, I was able to make a much smaller incision, alleviate inherent risk factors and decrease the probability of nerve damage."

