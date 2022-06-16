Texas medical center opens cardiac rehab center

Laredo (Texas) Medical Center celebrated the launch of its cardiac rehabilitation center June 15, LMTOnline reported.

The center treats patients who have suffered from heart issues or are at a high risk of heart disease. It opened in early May and has helped over 20 patients thus far.

"Our vision for the Cardiac Rehabilitation Center is to offer an individualized and personalized treatment plan that includes an evaluation and instruction on physical activity, nutrition, stress management and medication management," Jorge Leal, CEO of Laredo Medical Center, told LMTOnline. "We are proud to open this brand new facility, which is another major investment we are making to support health care in the region and help people get well and live healthier."