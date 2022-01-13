Kootenai Health plans $4.3M heart center expansion 

Coeur d'Alene, Idaho-based Kootenai Health began construction of a $4.3 million heart center expansion on its main hospital campus, the Journal of Business reported Jan. 13.

Jeremy Evans, chief regional operations officer at Kootenai Health, told the Journal of Business the heart center will expand to 13 operating rooms from 11 and five procedure rooms from three. Equipment in the current operating rooms and in the electrophysiology and catheterization lab will also be updated. Mr. Evans also said the first and third floors of the facility will be vacant to leave space for future expansion.

​​Diane Penkert, executive director of heart and vascular services at Kootenai Health, told the Journal of Business the heart center will need six more technologists, six more nurses, and three additional support staff upon completion of the project, which is set for July 2023.