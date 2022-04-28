North Carolina hospital to open heart clinic

Boone, N.C.-based Appalachian Regional Healthcare System plans to open a heart and vascular clinic May 3 at Ashe Memorial Hospital in Jefferson, N.C.

The new clinic will offer new patient and follow-up appointments, cardiology consultations, EKG, heart monitors, device management and diagnostic services, according to a news release. Advanced cardiac care is offered at the system's Watauga Medical Center in Boone, N.C.

The system said the heart center at Watauga Medical Center was increasingly serving patients in Ashe County, and the new clinic is meant to provide more convenient access to those patients.