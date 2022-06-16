Georgia medical center launches structural heart clinic 

Valdosta, Ga.-based South Georgia Medical Center recently performed the region's first transcatheter aortic valve replacement and launched a structural heart clinic.

The procedure was performed May 23. The center has the region’s only open-heart program, structural heart clinic and electrophysiology program, according to a June 13 news release.

"Launching the Structural Heart Clinic was truly a team effort from our cardiologists, cardiac surgeons, surgical teams and imaging specialists," Randall Brown, MD, a cardiothoracic surgeon and one of the clinic's leaders, said the release. "We believe collaborative care and cutting-edge treatment leads to better outcomes for our patients."