Cone Health to expand heart and vascular care center 

Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health plans to create and renovate more than 260,000 square feet of its heart and vascular facilities, it said May 4.

The expansion features a new 156,000-square-foot, five-story heart and vascular outpatient tower and 37,000 square feet of new and renovated space inside the hospital, including a new cardiopulmonary rehabilitation center.

"Today's investments ensure the continuation of national leading heart and vascular care over decades for the communities we proudly serve," Mary Jo Cagle, MD, CEO of Cone Health, said. "Remarkable physicians and care teams are providing some of the best heart and vascular care in the country every day, right here in the Triad."