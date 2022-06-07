St. Luke's Hospital plans $25M heart center expansion

UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is investing $25 million in an expansion of its Nassif Heart Center, the Corridor Business Journal reported June 6.

The expansion will focus on three main areas: adding a second electrophysiology lab; relocating and expanding radiology labs; and building a dedicated cardiovascular hybrid operating room.

"Our expansion announcement signifies our commitment to our patients and community in continuing to offer complex, specialized cardiovascular care," said Michelle Niermann, president and CEO of UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital.