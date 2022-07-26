10 best hospitals for cardiology, heart surgery ranked by US News

U.S. News & World Report released its list of the best hospitals for cardiology and heart surgery July 26, with the Cleveland Clinic, Mayo Clinic and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center retaining their top-three status.

The ranking involved 800 hospitals and named the top 50 for heart care, including major chest procedures and treating patients with cardiovascular disease.

Compared to 2021's ranking, the 2022 list bumped Los Angeles-based UCLA Medical Center, which was in last year's seventh place. Chicago-based Northwestern Memorial Hospital inched up a few spots to be in the top 10.

The top 10 hospitals for cardiology, according to U.S. News:

1. Cleveland Clinic

2. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

3. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles)

4. NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell (New York City)

5. NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City)

6. Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City)

7. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)

8. Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago)

9. Stanford (Calif.) Health Care-Stanford Hospital

10. Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston)

The top 50 can be found here.