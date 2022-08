Pittsburgh-based UPMC plans to open a new outpatient medical center in Derry Township, Pa., near Hershey and Mechanicsburg, Penn Live reported Aug. 24.

The new outpatient center will include urgent care, cardiology and women's health services. UPMC's Pittsburgh-based Hillman Cancer Center will also provide care at the facility.

It is due to open in November. Details on additional services and features are to be announced.