UMiami Health to create 450 jobs with new hospital

The University of Miami Health System will hire 350 new staff members and create 450 new positions to staff a new hospital in North Miami, Miami Today reported May 2.

The 363,000-square-food, seven-story facility is set to open on a 10-acre plot of land in 2025. Many specialties, including the health system's flagship women's health services, will be offered there.



"Over 450 new positions will be created just for this building alone," Roy Weiss, MD, PhD, the health system's chief medical officer for ambulatory services, told the newspaper. Physicians, nurses, technicians and support staff will be among the new hires.