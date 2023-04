Ann Arbor-based University of Michigan Health awarded a $16 million electrical contract to Eaton to design and construct the electrical system for the health system's new Ann Arbor-based hospital set to open in 2025.

The 264-bed facility will be LEED Platinum certified for sustainable healthcare energy use and design, according to an April 27 Eaton news release.

The project will include the installation of more than 100 factory-assembled switchboards to save time and footprint.