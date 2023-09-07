U of Louisville $190M expansion likely to open in 2025

A $190 million expansion project at the University of Louisville (Ky.) Hospital is now on track to open in January 2025, according to a Sept. 6 report from Fox affiliate WDRB.

The seven-story project, which will eventually see capacity extended to 360 beds at the site in a phased opening, broke ground in June 2022 and was originally scheduled to open in early 2024. It was also originally budgeted at $144 million.

The expansion has been in the works for about a decade, COO Ken Marshall said in the report. Inpatient rooms will occupy four of the floors with another dedicated to surgeries and the first floor for patient observation.

Supply chain issues and relocation of utility lines slowed progress, a University of Louisville spokesperson told Becker's. Funding for the project comes from bonds, internal capital and donations, the report said.