Sutter to open new ASC, plans 24 more by 2027

Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health will open its Sutter Health Ambulatory Care Center and Surgery Center on Aug. 1, one of more than two dozen ASCs it plans to open in Northern California over the next four years.

The 69,000-square-foot building comprises 34 physicians from 12 different medical specialties and includes lab, imaging and an ASC all under one roof. Care will be provided by physicians from the Palo Alto Foundation Medical Group.

The surgery center features three operating rooms, two procedure rooms and 14 recovery areas. It will accommodate surgical and endoscopy services, including orthopedic, general and gynecologic surgery, pediatric surgery and ENT.

"This new care center is part of executing on our plan to innovate and expand access to coordinated, high-quality care across Northern California and make it more convenient for patients while providing a great environment for our care teams," Sutter President and CEO Warner Thomas said in a July 12 news release. "We expect to open or expand nine more care centers in the greater Silicon Valley over the next few years, and this new ambulatory care center is another step in our ability to care for more patients."

Sutter and Palo Alto Medical Foundation operate more than 25 care centers in Santa Clara County.