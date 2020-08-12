ProMedica to delay new hospital again, this time because of pandemic

The financial fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica to again push back its plans on a new hospital in Michigan, according to The Monroe News.

The $185 million hospital was first delayed in February due to the healthcare industry's shift to outpatient care. At the time, Darrin Arquette, president of ProMedica Monroe (Mich.) Regional Hospital, told The Monroe News that it was taking a year to reevaluate construction plans for the hospital to ensure community needs are met. That delay pushed groundbreaking back to 2022 or 2023.

Now, because of the pandemic, Mr. Arquette told the publication Aug. 11 that the Monroe hospital won't open until 2025 or 2026.

"The pandemic has caused a financial strain on the hospital and ProMedica," Mr. Arquette said. "We need some time ... so we can have a better idea of our financial strengths."

Mr. Arquette said ProMedica remains dedicated to building the 115-bed hospital.

