ProHealth to open new Wisconsin hospital in January

ProHealth Care will open its new Mukwonago, Wis., hospital Jan. 24, which will be a full-service community hospital under ProHealth's Waukesha location and the fourth hospital in the health system.

The name of the facility will be ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital-Mukwonago, according to a Nov. 4 news release.

The hospital includes 24 inpatient beds, a 24/7 emergency department, inpatient and outpatient surgical services, advanced diagnostic imaging, primary and specialty care, a cancer center, and more.

About 125 new jobs will be added at the hospital.