Orlando Health breaks ground on new 320K-square-foot hospital

Orlando (Fla.) Health hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Nov. 9 for its new 320,000-square-foot Lake Mary, Fla., campus, which includes two six-story towers.

The hospital will be connected to the existing Orlando Health Emergency Room-Lake Mary. It will have 180 beds and the ability to expand to 240 beds, according to an Orlando Health news release.

It will focus on women's health and will have labor and delivery services, a neonatal intensive care unit, six operating rooms, two catheterization labs, an imaging suite, medical-surgical bed units, an observation unit, and other features.

"This is a major milestone for the community and the vision we have for this healthcare campus," said Shawn Molsberger, president of Orlando Health South Seminole Hospital and senior vice president for Orlando Health’s northeast region. "We're very proud to have a partner like the City of Lake Mary to help make this possible and bring cutting-edge, comprehensive healthcare to the residents of Seminole County."

The hospital will be completed in spring 2024.