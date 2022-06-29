Norton Healthcare breaks ground on $70M hospital in underserved community

Louisville, Ky.-based Norton Healthcare, in partnership with Goodwill Industries of Kentucky, broke ground June 28 on a campus that includes a $70 million hospital and space to house social-service agencies.

Both organizations are investing more than $100 million into the Norton Healthcare Goodwill Opportunity Campus, a 20-acre site in West Louisville, which will be home to a full-service hospital, and a collection of state and local social-service agencies that will work together to serve an estimated 50,000 people per year, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

Comprehensive healthcare services will include adult and pediatric care, a 24-hour emergency department, inpatient services, and outpatient functions. Imaging services will be available, in addition to specialty services such as women’s health, cardiology, neurology, and endocrinology.

Amy Luttrell, president and CEO for Goodwill Industries of Kentucky, said that the commitment to West Louisville would revitalize the community and provide critical resources to residents.

"When it opens, we expect this campus to be a national model that will encourage people to look to West Louisville for an example of how to create an environment of hope," Ms. Luttrell said.

The Goodwill center is expected to be complete in 2023, while Norton Healthcare’s hospital is expected to be complete in 2024.