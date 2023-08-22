Lexington Medical Center buys 65 acres in high-growth area

Lexington (S.C.) Medical Center has purchased 65 acres for $10 million, according to an Aug. 22 The Post and Courier Columbia report.

The site, which is close to Lexington in an area of high residential concentration, is almost the same size as its current flagship campus, the report said.

The purchase adds to Lexington Medical Center's expansion in recent years. The health system has also purchased a 15-acre site and has been involved in a number of capital projects, including an $80 million outpatient center completed in March 2021.

