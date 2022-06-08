​​LeBron James to open medical facility in Ohio

The LeBron James Family Foundation is planning to open a multimillion-dollar medical facility next year in the NBA superstar's hometown of Akron, Ohio.

The facility, called I Promise HealthQuarters, will contain medical, dental, optometry, mental health, pharmaceutical and lab services under the same roof for students from the foundation's I Promise School, their families and the local community.

I Promise HealthQuarters will partner with local healthcare providers AxessPointe Community Health Centers, Coleman Health Services and Peg's Foundation, with each partner bringing its services and staffing under the HealthQuarters roof.

"Access to affordable health care has always been a critical need for our families — and further heightened by the pandemic — so we began rallying our community to bring the experts together under one trusted roof," Michele Campbell, executive director of the LeBron James Family Foundation, told Cleveland.com. "Being able to provide this important resource for the entire community is only possible because we have incredible partners that share our 'We Are Family' philosophy."