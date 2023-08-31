CommonSpirit puts new hospital plans on hold

San Francisco-based Dignity Health is putting on hold plans for a new 100-bed hospital in Elk Grove, Calif., The Sacramento Bee reported Aug. 31.

Construction was expected to begin on the hospital this year, with an opening set for 2026. However, the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have pushed back the timeline, according to hospital officials.

"For the past three years, we have been focused on meeting the needs of our community in response to the pandemic and as a result, the timeline for this project has been impacted," Phyllis Baltz, president of Dignity's Methodist Hospital, the hospital that the new campus was intended to replace, told the Bee.

Dignity Health, which is part of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, unveiled the plans in December 2019. Mr. Baltz said that the health system is in the process of reviewing all of its capital expansion projects.