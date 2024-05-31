Bon Secours Virginia hospital completes $108M expansion

Midlothian, Va.-based Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center, part of Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health, has completed its $108 million, 55-bed renovation expansion project.

The expansion includes a new intensive care unit, a neonatal intensive care unit, mother-infant unit, a preadmission testing center, which was already opened, and an MRI machine. A new medical and surgical unit and observation unit will open in mid-June when the expansion is officially wrapped up, according to a May 30 news release shared with Becker's.

Once the medical and surgical unit and patient observation units are open, the hospital will have 185 licensed beds.

The project developed 110,000 square feet of new construction and renovated 70,000 square feet of existing space at the hospital. It also created a two-story expansion over the hospital's critical care tower.

The number of obstetrical beds increased from 21 to 29, intensive care beds from 16 to 24, the NICU from 10 open bays to 11 private rooms and three bays. Additionally, 24 medical and surgical beds were added, along with an intermediate care unit with 15 additional beds and an inpatient and outpatie