AdventHealth seeks to build 67-patient room hospital in North Carolina

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth is planning to build a hospital with 67 patient rooms in Asheville, N.C.

The health system will submit an application to build the hospital, AdventHealth Hendersonville said in an April 20 Facebook post. AdventHealth said on its website that it will apply on June 15.

The new facility will have labor and delivery care with a cesarean section operating room, surgery services, an emergency department, diagnostic imaging, and lab services.

"A new AdventHealth hospital in the Asheville area would mean additional access and choice for high-quality health care close to home," it said in the Facebook post.