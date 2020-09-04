Abrazo Health to open Arizona hospital this fall

Phoenix-based Abrazo Health plans to open a hospital in Surprise, Ariz., this fall, according to the Surprise Independent.

The single-story facility will house a 13-bed emergency department, eight inpatient rooms and one operating room.

The Abrazo Surprise Hospital will open after the necessary licensure is awarded and inspections are completed.

