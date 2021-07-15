9 health systems opening hospitals

The following health systems have opened hospitals, advanced proposals to build them or announced plans for them in the last three weeks:

1. HCA plans $50M specialty hospital in Florida

HCA Healthcare's West Florida Division started building a $50 million hospital for endocrine surgery in Tampa, Fla., the health system said July 13.

2. Altru Health to resume construction of $380M hospital

Altru Health System in Grand Forks, N.D., will restart construction on its stalled hospital project this fall.

3. New $1.4B hospital opens in El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas, is home to the new William Beaumont Army Medical Center, which opened July 11 after years of delays.

4. Atrium secures approval to build $154M hospital

Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health received approval to build a $154 million, 30-bed hospital in Cornelius, N.C., the system said July 12.

5. UT Southwestern to run Texas psychiatric hospital with initial $45M infusion

The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission are working on a much-needed state psychiatric hospital in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the commission said July 7.

6. Vibra Healthcare expands into Florida

Mechanicsburg, Pa.-based Vibra Healthcare plans to build a $32 million specialty rehabilitation hospital in Florida.

7. IU Health to open $557M hospital this fall

Indiana University Health plans to open its $557 million, 620,000-square-foot hospital in Bloomington, Ind., this fall.

8. Lehigh Valley Health Network to open hospital July 1

Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Health Network opened its 296,000-square-foot hospital July 1.

9. California Northstate University to build 13-story teaching hospital in Sacramento

California Northstate University plans to build a 13-story teaching hospital in Sacramento, Calif., after being denied approval to build it in Elk Grove, Calif.