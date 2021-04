6 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

The following health systems have opened hospitals, advanced proposals to build them or announced plans for them in the last week:

1. Orlando Health plans hospital campus in central Florida

Orlando (Fla.) Health is planning to build a hospital campus in southeast Orlando.

2. Mass General Hospital submits plans to city for $1.9B expansion

Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital submitted plans to city officials April 22 for its $1.9 billion expansion.

3. Appeal granted, New Hanover Regional gets OK to build 66-bed hospital

After being denied approval in February, New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, N.C., received the green light from North Carolina regulators to build a 66-bed hospital.

4. New Jersey's University Hospital eyes $1B upgrade

University Hospital in Newark, N.J., is setting its sights on a major upgrade with a price tag of $1 billion.

5. Mon Health plans replacement hospital

Morgantown, W.Va.-based Mon Health System plans to move and build a replacement hospital for Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston, W.Va.

6. Mayo Clinic's $748M Phoenix expansion hits milestone

Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix is working on a $748 million expansion project that will double the size of its campus.

More articles on capital projects:

5 health systems opening hospitals

Mass General Brigham's plan for outpatient clinic gets pushback from safety-net system

Orlando Health plans hospital campus in central Florida

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.