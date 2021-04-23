Mass General Hospital submits plans to city for $1.9B expansion

Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital submitted plans to city officials April 22 for its $1.9 billion expansion, according to The Boston Globe.

The project calls for building two towers at its campus in downtown Boston that will house 482 beds and new facilities to treat cardiac and cancer patients. One tower will be 12 stories; the other will be 13 stories. Together the towers would span about 1 million square feet.

Massachusetts General also said it plans to close and renovate older clinical buildings on its campus. When the project is complete, the hospital would have 1,137 licensed beds.

The project still needs approval from the Boston Planning and Development Agency, state health officials and environmental regulators.

Massachusetts General officials said they hope to break ground next year.

The project is part of a broader strategy by the hospital's parent organization, Boston-based Mass General Brigham, to move more routine care to outpatient settings and free up space for complex inpatient care at Massachusetts General.

Read the full story here.

More articles on capital projects:

Bon Secours Mercy Health plans freestanding emergency hospital

UPMC International says its expansion into China is on track

Southwest Healthcare System to invest $400M in upgrades

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.