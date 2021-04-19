Mayo Clinic's $748M Phoenix expansion hits milestone

Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix is working on a $748 million expansion project that will double the size of its campus, according to the Phoenix Business Journal.

When the project is complete, Mayo Clinic will add nearly 2,000 jobs to its current 8,545-employee workforce.

Cheryl Lisiewski, director of project and construction management for Mayo Clinic, told the Business Journal that the project is about to reach a huge milestone, with the heavy lifting on the east side of the project nearly complete. She said one crane on the building's east side coming down shortly.

"We have progressed far enough along that whole east portion of the project to the point where we don't need them anymore," she told the Business Journal. "All of the metal studs have been lifted into place and are being installed now. The heavy lifting is basically done. That is a huge milestone."

The project, announced in September 2018, calls for adding 1.4 million square feet of building space, and plans to increase the number of inpatient beds from 280 to 374 by 2023. The project includes adding a six-story patient tower, a three-floor addition to an existing building, a three-story facility for an expanded emergency room and more parking.

More articles on capital projects:

Bon Secours Mercy Health plans freestanding emergency hospital

UPMC International says its expansion into China is on track

Southwest Healthcare System to invest $400M in upgrades

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.