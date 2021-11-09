100 of the largest hospitals and health systems in America | 2021

Becker's Hospital Review compiled a combined 100+ large hospitals and health systems by bed count and number of hospitals, respectively.

Largest Health Systems

1. HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.): 184 hospitals

2. Veterans Health Administration: 171 hospitals

3. Ascension (St. Louis): 139 hospitals

4. CommonSpirit Health (Chicago): 137 hospitals

5. Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.): 92 hospitals

6. Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.): 84 hospitals

7. LifePoint Health (Brentwood, Tenn.): 84 hospitals

8. Tenet Healthcare (Dallas): 65 hospitals

9. Christus Health (Irving, Texas): 60 hospitals

10. Providence (Renton, Wash.): 52 hospitals

11. Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas): 52 hospitals

12. AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.): 50 hospitals

13. Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati): 50 hospitals

14. Sanford Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.): 46 hospitals

15. Indian Health Service (Rockville, Md.): 46 [24 IHS-operated and 22 tribally operated] hospitals

16. Prime Healthcare (Ontario, Calif.): 45 hospitals

17. Vibra Healthcare (Mechanicsburg, Pa.): 45 hospitals

18. Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.): 40 hospitals

19. UPMC (Pittsburgh): 40 hospitals

20. Mercy (St. Louis): 40 hospitals

21. Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.): 39 hospitals

22. UnityPoint Health (West Des Moines, Iowa): 39 hospitals

23. Avera Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.): 35 hospitals

24. Ardent Health Services (Nashville, Tenn.): 30 hospitals

25. Banner Health (Phoenix): 30 hospitals

26. Great Plains Health Alliance (Wichita, Kan.): 29 hospitals

27. Community Hospital Corp. (Plano, Texas): 29 hospitals

28. Texas Health Resources (Arlington): 27 hospitals

29. Advocate Aurora Health (Downers Grove, Ill., and Milwaukee): 26 hospitals

30. Universal Health Services (King of Prussia, Pa.): 26 hospitals

31. MercyOne (Des Moines, Iowa): 25 hospitals

32. Intermountain Healthcare (Salt Lake City): 24 hospitals

33. Sutter Health (Sacramento, Calif.): 24 hospitals

34. Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.): 23 hospitals

35. SSM Health (St. Louis): 23 hospitals

36. Baptist (Memphis, Tenn.): 22 hospitals

37. Quorum Health Corp. (Brentwood, Tenn.): 22 hospitals

38. Ballad Health (Johnson City, Tenn.): 21 hospitals

39. Mayo Clinic Health System (Rochester, Minn.): 20 hospitals

Largest Hospitals

1. AdventHealth Orlando (Fla.): 2,247 beds

2. Yale New Haven (Conn.) Hospital: 1,541 beds

3. Jackson Memorial Hospital (Miami): 1,500 beds

4. Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys Campus (Rochester, Minn.): 1,318 beds

5. Cleveland Clinic: 1,300 beds

6. Barnes-Jewish Hospital (St. Louis): 1,273 beds

7. Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center (Charlotte, N.C.): 1,211 beds

8. The Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore): 1,162 beds

9. UF Health Shands Hospital (Gainesville, Fla.): 1,162 beds

10. UAB Hospital (Birmingham, Ala.): 1,157 beds

11. Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City): 1,139 beds

12. Beaumont Hospital-Royal Oak (Mich.): 1,131 beds

13. Saint Francis Hospital (Tulsa, Okla.): 1,112 beds

14. OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital (Columbus): 1,059 beds

15. Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center (Houston): 1,058 beds

16. Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital: 1,041 beds

17. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston): 1,019 beds

18. Vanderbilt University Hospital (Nashville, Tenn.): 1,000 beds

19. Methodist Hospital (San Antonio): 996 beds

20. Vidant Medical Center (Greenville, N.C.): 974 beds

21. Duke University Hospital (Durham, N.C.): 957 beds

22. Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center of Aurora Health Care (Milwaukee): 931 beds

23. Thomas Jefferson University Hospital (Philadelphia): 926 beds

24. Inova Fairfax Hospital (Falls Church, Va.): 923 beds

25. Miami Valley Hospital (Dayton, Ohio): 922 beds

26. Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center (Winston-Salem, N.C.): 921 beds

27. MedStar Washington Hospital Center: 912 beds

28. Houston Methodist Hospital: 907 beds

29. Christiana Hospital (Newark, Del.): 906 beds

30. Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus): 900 beds

31. Medical City Dallas: 899 beds

32. Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago): 894 beds

33. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles): 886 beds

34. Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center (Winston-Salem, N.C.): 885 beds

35. Huntsville (Ala.) Hospital: 881 beds

36. Hartford (Conn.) Hospital: 867 beds

37. Lakeland (Fla.) Regional Health Medical Center: 864 beds

38. NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center (New York City): 862 beds

39. Mercy Hospital St. Louis: 859 beds

40. North Shore University Hospital (Manhasset, N.Y.): 859 beds

41. Texas Heart Institute at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center (Houston): 850 beds

42. NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City): 844 beds

43. Baptist Health-Little Rock (Ark.): 843 beds

44. Parkland Health and Hospital System (Dallas): 836 beds

45. Baylor University Medical Center (Dallas): 824 beds

46. Orlando (Fla.) Regional Medical Center: 808 beds

47. UNC Medical Center (Chapel Hill, N.C.): 803 beds

48. Mayo Clinic Hospital-Methodist Campus (Rochester, Minn.): 794 beds

49. ProMedica Toledo (Ohio) Hospital: 794 beds

50. Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston): 793 beds

51. University of Maryland Medical Center (Baltimore): 789 beds

52. UMass Memorial Medical Center-Memorial Campus (Worcester, Mass.): 781 beds

53. Hackensack University Medical Center: 771 beds

54. Ochsner Medical Center (New Orleans): 767 beds

55. Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center: 766 beds

56. The University of Kansas Hospital (Kansas City): 750 beds

57. Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital (Greenville, S.C.): 746 beds

58. NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center (New York City): 738 beds

59. Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest (Allentown, Pa.): 729 beds

60. Montefiore Hospital-Moses Campus (New York City): 726 beds

61. Broward Health Medical Center (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.): 716 beds

62. Reading Hospital (West Reading, Pa.): 700 beds

63. University Hospital (Ann Arbor, Mich.): 550 beds