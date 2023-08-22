The young and rich flock down South

Alexis Kayser (Email) -

Workers are heading to Florida and Texas — including the young and wealthy, according to an Aug. 9 analysis. 

SmartAsset, a financial technology company, examined the most recent IRS migration data to determine which cities are gaining the most young professionals: the 2 percent of 26- to 35-year-olds who bring home $200,000 or more. 

These 10 states are gaining the most young, wealthy workers: 

1. Florida — 2,175 net migration 

2. Texas — 1,909

3. New Jersey — 1,048 

4. Colorado — 754 

5. North Carolina — 721 

6. Connecticut — 660 

7. Washington — 464 

8. Tennessee — 441

9. Arizona — 321 

10. South Carolina — 318 

