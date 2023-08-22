The young and rich flock down South

Workers are heading to Florida and Texas — including the young and wealthy, according to an Aug. 9 analysis.
SmartAsset, a financial technology company, examined the most recent IRS migration data to determine which cities are gaining the most young professionals: the 2 percent of 26- to 35-year-olds who bring home $200,000 or more.
These 10 states are gaining the most young, wealthy workers:
1. Florida — 2,175 net migration
2. Texas — 1,909
3. New Jersey — 1,048
4. Colorado — 754
5. North Carolina — 721
6. Connecticut — 660
7. Washington — 464
8. Tennessee — 441
9. Arizona — 321
10. South Carolina — 318
View SmartAsset's full ranking here.