10 cities workers are moving to, leaving

Some Southern cities are gaining workers while others see big losses, according to LinkedIn's June "Workforce Report."

The platform's Economic Graph team analyzed migration of LinkedIn members between U.S. cities for the past 12 months using updates to the locations on their profiles.

The 10 cities losing the most workers and their average population loss per 10,000 members, according to LinkedIn:

1. College Station-Bryan, Texas — 89.92 people lost per 10,000 residents

2. Tallahassee, Fla. — 54.83

3. Gainesville, Fla. — 53.87

4. San Francisco Bay Area, Calif. — 26.64

5. Chicago — 19.51

6. Memphis, Tenn. — 18.52

7. Washington, D.C. — 15.22

8. Boston — 14.17

9. Pittsburgh — 12.6

10. Detroit — 10.45

The 10 cities gaining the most workers:

1. North Port-Sarasota, Fla. — 101.02 people gained per 10,000 residents

2. Cape Coral, Fla. — 67.23

3. Austin, Texas — 63.69

4. Tampa Bay, Fla. — 60.84

5. Jacksonville, Fla. — 48.63

6. Nashville, Tenn. — 46.43

7. Charlotte, N.C. — 44.03

8. Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill, N.C. — 38.59

9. Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas — 36.53

10. Orlando, Fla. — 30.27