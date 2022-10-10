The new quiet quitting: 'quick quitting'

Many managers are aware of the phenomenon dubbed "quiet quitting" — exhausted, burnt out workers performing at the minimum standard. However, a new analysis from LinkedIn suggests that rather than quitting quietly, more people are just quitting.

LinkedIn's economic graph team found the short tenure rate, which monitors positions held less than a year, began surging in August 2021. It peaked in March, up 9.7 percent year over year.

LinkedIn attributes this to a post-pandemic shift in attitudes toward employment. People are reconsidering how they work and what they get in return, prioritizing better paychecks, fulfilling roles and flexible schedules. Furthermore, many are confident they can find work elsewhere — there are currently two open jobs for every one person searching, according to LinkedIn.

The short tenure rate for nurses peaked at a 9.4 percent growth rate in September 2021, according to LinkedIn's team.

"Inflation has driven our workforce to seek employment that can and will pay higher wages," Tony Strange, CEO of Atlanta-based Aveanna Healthcare, told LinkedIn. "We need to increase caregiver wages on average 15% to 25%."

Now, although the short tenure rate is rising in many industries, healthcare and hospital workers appear to be staying put. As of August, the short tenure rate in healthcare had fallen 4.94 percent, LinkedIn reported.