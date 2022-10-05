29% of US workers looking to quit: report

Workers worldwide are reevaluating their relationships with their employers — and employment itself — according to a recent report.
Zurich, Switzerland-based Adecco, the world's second-largest human resources provider, surveyed workers around the world to produce the report "Global Workforce of the Future: Unraveling the Talent Conundrum." Responses were collected between April and May from 30,000 respondents; half of the respondents were office based and half work mostly or fully remote.
Key findings from the study:
- Twenty-nine percent of U.S. workers want to quit their current job within the year, compared with 27 percent of global workers.
- Salary is the most important motivator to find a new job, 45 percent of global workers said. Worries about burnout and work-life balance would spur 35 percent of workers to find a new job while 34 percent would look elsewhere for a better career progression.
- Fifty-nine percent of global workers want to move to a job with a more flexible schedule; 54 percent would take a pay cut to work fewer hours.
- Seeing co-workers quit makes 70 percent of global workers consider quitting themselves. Fifty percent actually do quit within 12 months of seeing a co-worker quit, and those in Generation Z are 2.5 times more likely to act.
- Sixty-nine percent of U.S. workers believe they could find a new job within six months if they needed to. Seventy-two percent of global workers feel secure they will not lose their job, up from 61 percent in 2021.
- Seventy percent of global managers are satisfied with their career prospects at their current company, compared with 40 percent of nonmanagers.
- Eighteen percent of U.S. workers say their mental well-being has worsened over the past 12 months, compared with 24 percent of global workers. Thirty-six percent of global workers report suffering from burnout.