29% of US workers looking to quit: report

Workers worldwide are reevaluating their relationships with their employers — and employment itself — according to a recent report.

Zurich, Switzerland-based Adecco, the world's second-largest human resources provider, surveyed workers around the world to produce the report "Global Workforce of the Future: Unraveling the Talent Conundrum." Responses were collected between April and May from 30,000 respondents; half of the respondents were office based and half work mostly or fully remote.

Key findings from the study:

Twenty-nine percent of U.S. workers want to quit their current job within the year, compared with 27 percent of global workers.

Salary is the most important motivator to find a new job, 45 percent of global workers said. Worries about burnout and work-life balance would spur 35 percent of workers to find a new job while 34 percent would look elsewhere for a better career progression.

Fifty-nine percent of global workers want to move to a job with a more flexible schedule; 54 percent would take a pay cut to work fewer hours.

Seeing co-workers quit makes 70 percent of global workers consider quitting themselves. Fifty percent actually do quit within 12 months of seeing a co-worker quit, and those in Generation Z are 2.5 times more likely to act.

Sixty-nine percent of U.S. workers believe they could find a new job within six months if they needed to. Seventy-two percent of global workers feel secure they will not lose their job, up from 61 percent in 2021.

Seventy percent of global managers are satisfied with their career prospects at their current company, compared with 40 percent of nonmanagers.