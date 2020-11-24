Ohio hospital's "Helping Hand" initiative gives nurses extra help

Middletown, Ohio-based Atrium Medical Center pulls administrative staff away from their usual tasks for a few hours a week as part of a "Helping Hand" measure, allowing nurses to spend more time at patients' bedsides amid the pandemic, reports local FOX affiliate WXIX.

Administrative staff are helping with routine support tasks like restocking personal protective equipment and distributing patient meals. Administrative employees with a medical background, such as the chief of surgery, also scrub in when needed.

"It allows us to do things that on any other shift might not have been done," Marquita Turner, RN, COO and chief nursing officer, told WXIX. "Maybe your intention is to round hourly, and maybe without 'Helping Hand' you wouldn't be able to round hourly."

More articles on workforce:

Envision Healthcare deploys clinicians to Texas communities facing COVID-19 surge

Spectrum Health sees 700 November COVID-19 cases among staffers in west Michigan

Health systems launch efforts to assure healthcare workers about COVID-19 vaccination

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.