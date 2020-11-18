Envision Healthcare deploys clinicians to Texas communities facing COVID-19 surge

Nashville, Tenn.-based Envision Healthcare is deploying 80 clinicians to two Texas communities affected by a surge in COVID-19 patients, the national medical group said Nov. 17.

The 80 emergency physicians, anesthesiologists, advanced practice providers and certified registered nurse anesthetists are deploying to Lubbock and El Paso. They will join the medical group's approximately 4,000 local physicians and advanced practice providers who are caring for patients across Texas.

"Envision clinicians continue to answer America's urgent call for care during the COVID-19 pandemic," Mansoor Khan, MD, who leads Envision's clinical travel team, said in a news release. "From the start of this unprecedented public health crisis, Envision has rapidly deployed clinicians to treat patients in COVID-19 hot spots throughout the country."

Overall, Envision has deployed hundreds of clinicians to communities during the pandemic, including New York, New Jersey, Florida, Arizona and Texas.

