New York state orders COVID-19 vaccination for healthcare workers

New York state will require healthcare workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 27, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Aug. 16.

The requirement includes staff at hospitals, nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. These facilities must develop and implement a policy mandating employee vaccinations, with limited exceptions for workers with religious or medical reasons, the governor said.

The most recent requirement comes after Mr. Cuomo announced July 28 that Labor Day is the deadline for patient-facing healthcare workers at state-run hospitals in New York to get vaccinated.

The governor also said Aug. 16 that the state has authorized a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for eligible immunocompromised people.

