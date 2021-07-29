Patient-facing healthcare workers at state-run hospitals must get vaccinated, New York governor says

Labor Day is the deadline for patient-facing healthcare workers at state-run hospitals in New York to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said July 28.

"New Yorkers have displayed tremendous dedication and resilience to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic across the state, but vaccination rates aren't keeping pace with the delta variant and we need to act now," Mr. Cuomo said in a news release. "That's why we're requiring everyone who works in a state-run hospital and interacts with patients to get vaccinated."

The requirement applies to the following state-run hospitals and facilities:

  • SUNY Stony Brook
  • SUNY Upstate
  • SUNY Downstate
  • Long Island Veterans Home at Stony Brook
  • Helen Hayes Hospital (West Haverstraw)
  • SUNY College of Optometry (New York City)
  • Montrose Veterans Home
  • St. Albans Veterans Home (New York City)
  • Oxford Veterans Home
  • Batavia Veterans Home

Mr. Cuomo also announced that state employees — about 130,000 people — will be required to get vaccinated by Labor Day or to get tested weekly.

He said testing in lieu of vaccination will not be an option for patient-facing healthcare workers.

