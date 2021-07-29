Patient-facing healthcare workers at state-run hospitals must get vaccinated, New York governor says

Labor Day is the deadline for patient-facing healthcare workers at state-run hospitals in New York to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said July 28.

"New Yorkers have displayed tremendous dedication and resilience to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic across the state, but vaccination rates aren't keeping pace with the delta variant and we need to act now," Mr. Cuomo said in a news release. "That's why we're requiring everyone who works in a state-run hospital and interacts with patients to get vaccinated."

The requirement applies to the following state-run hospitals and facilities:

SUNY Stony Brook

SUNY Upstate

SUNY Downstate

Long Island Veterans Home at Stony Brook

Helen Hayes Hospital (West Haverstraw)

SUNY College of Optometry (New York City)

Montrose Veterans Home

St. Albans Veterans Home (New York City)

Oxford Veterans Home

Batavia Veterans Home

Mr. Cuomo also announced that state employees — about 130,000 people — will be required to get vaccinated by Labor Day or to get tested weekly.

He said testing in lieu of vaccination will not be an option for patient-facing healthcare workers.

