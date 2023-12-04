Mass General Brigham to reduce digital workforce

Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham said it will reduce its digital workforce, which represents the technology arm of the organization.

The decision follows a voluntary separation program offered to digital staff and the system opting to close open roles. Leaders informed digital staff members of the voluntary separation program earlier this fall, and team members had until Nov. 15 to apply.

The system has not disclosed how many employees accepted buyouts. However, it did announce a digital workforce reduction following the program.

"As care delivery changes, whether in a hospital or clinic setting or delivered remotely through in-person or virtual appointments, the tools and technology used to reach patients and support our mission also continues to evolve," the health system said in a statement shared with Becker's on Dec. 4. "As a result of these changes, we have undertaken a comprehensive review of our digital team … to better align our workforce resources and skills with our organizational needs and those of the communities we serve."

Fewer than 20 active roles will be affected by the digital workforce reduction, Mass General Brigham said, adding that it will offer employees "all appropriate support" as it makes this transition.

"Decisions like these are never easy, and we strive to treat our employees with the dignity and respect they deserve while ensuring we are able to successfully carry out our mission well into the future," the health system said.