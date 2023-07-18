Inside the latest workforce trend: 'Lazy girl job'

Various workforce trends have gained traction in recent years. The latest making its way through social media: "lazy girl job."

The term, coined by Gabrielle Judge, has gone viral on TikTok, according to indy100.

In a TikTok video, Ms. Judge describes a "lazy girl job" as "something that you can basically quiet quit."

The term "quiet quitting" refers to a phenomenon in which employees reduce their enthusiasm at work and stick to the minimum expectations of their role.

A "lazy girl job" is one that requires minimal effort while providing maximum rewards, according to indy100.

"I'm a big fan of 'lazy girl jobs,'" Ms. Judge said in her video. "There's a lot of jobs out there where you could make $60,000 to $80,000, so pretty comfortable salaries, and not do that much work."

Ms. Judge also encouraged people to stop posting about their "lazy girl job" because she has heard some people are getting in trouble for talking about said jobs.

"A 'lazy girl job' does not mean that you're being lazy," she said in another video. ... It's that this job should be paying your bills and have so much work-life balance that you should feel as almost you're operating in a lazy state."



"Lazy girl job" is the latest workforce trend to gain traction. Others that have surfaced, in addition to "quiet quitting," include "bare minimum Mondays" and "career cushioning."