The latest talked-about workplace trend: 'Bare minimum Mondays'

The term "quiet quitting" — referring to a phenomenon in which employees reduce their enthusiasm at work and stick to the minimum expectations of their role — gained traction on social media and in the news in recent months. Now, there is a new workplace trend becoming popular: "bare minimum Mondays," Fortune reported Feb. 13.

There have been various workplace trends that have hit headlines over the last year. In addition to quit quitting, "quiet firing" is a phrase that also made news, referring to a trend in which managers ignore employees' requests for pay raises or promotions in hopes they will choose to leave on their own.

Bare minimum Mondays refers to a practice where employees come to work to only do the bare minimum on a Monday, Fortune reported.

Marisa Jo, a TikToker, has made multiple videos about the trend, which have gone viral.

In one video, she said she views the mental model behind bare minimum Mondays as similar to the mental model behind quiet quitting.

"It's my response to all the pressure that I felt every Sunday and Monday. It's me rejecting the idea that my productivity is more important than my well-being," she said in the video.

She added, "I had to tell myself to do the bare minimum in order to not make myself sick over how productive I was being."

Bare minimum Mondays is only the latest workplace trend to gain traction as workers across industries continue to report burnout. Healthcare is no exception. A recent Medscape report found physician burnout and depression continue to climb.



"This means that despite all the changes, despite more flexibility, more remote work, we're not getting that work-life balance right," Jill Cotton, a career trends expert at Glassdoor, told Fortune. "When we look at what it is that employees and workers really want at the moment, it's autonomy."

To read the full Fortune report, click here.