The lesser discussed phenomenon of 'quiet firing'

While the trend of "quiet quitting" has recently gained traction on social media, there is also the lesser talked about "quiet firing," a workplace trend in which managers are tacitly pushing employees to leave their jobs, Fortune reported Aug. 30.

The trend of quiet quitting encourages workers to reduce their enthusiasm at work and stick to the minimum expectations of their role. While some professionals have embraced the concept as a form of heightened work-life balance, others see it as a lesser-version of actually quitting.

Managers who quietly fire workers are ignoring employees' requests for promotions or a pay bump, hoping they'll choose to leave, according to Fortune. In commentary for the publication, Ashley Lutz argues that the trend is part of an overall passive-aggressive tendency to be quiet at work.

"The workplace dynamics have shifted so dramatically it's as if everyone is a character in Succession, being frozen out or freezing someone else out at every turn," Ms. Lutz writes.

She concludes: "Advocating for ourselves and having honest conversations are essential social skills that pay off in our careers and relationships. Building resilience is rewarding and can lead to better outcomes in the office and beyond."

To read the full commentary, click here.