Hiring, turnover improves for some employers

Hiring is getting less challenging on some level, even amid a tight labor market, several employers said, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Take Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, for example.

In July, the hospital operator released its second-quarter earnings, and CEO Sam Hazen said turnover was down more than 20 percent in the second quarter compared to the first, The Wall Street Journal reported Aug. 8. Other large companies like Verizon, Uber and Marriott also indicated improvements in hiring or less turnover.

The decreased turnover comes as employers have faced workforce shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic. While employers continue to face challenges with shortages and hiring certain roles, some say the situation is improving to some degree, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Companies and economists cited multiple factors contributing to the trend, including some workers returning to their former employers, as well as inflationary pressures motivating workers to accept jobs more quickly or keeping workers in their existing jobs.

Overall, healthcare gained 69,600 jobs in July, an increase from the amount added in June, according to the latest jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The July count compares to 56,700 jobs added in June and 28,300 jobs added in May.