Healthcare added 70K jobs in July

Healthcare gained 69,600 jobs in July, an increase from the amount added in June, according to the latest jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Five things to know:

1. The July count compares to 56,700 jobs added in June and 28,300 jobs added in May.

2. Within healthcare, ambulatory healthcare services gained the most jobs last month (47,300).

3. Hospitals gained 12,900 jobs in July, compared to 21,000 added in June and 16,300 added in May.

4. Nursing and residential care facilities gained 9,400 jobs in July, and physician offices gained 12,800 jobs.

5. Overall, healthcare employment is still down by 78,000, or 0.5 percent, from its February 2020 level.