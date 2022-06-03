Healthcare added 28K jobs in May

Healthcare added 28,300 jobs last month, spurred by a gain in hospital employment, according to the latest jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

This count compares to 34,300 jobs added in April and 8,300 jobs added in March.

Within healthcare, hospitals gained 16,300 jobs last month, compared with 4,500 gained in April and 5,100 gained in March.

While healthcare saw a gain in May, employment in the industry is down by 223,000, or 1.3 percent, from its level in February 2020, the bureau said.

Nursing and residential care facilities gained 5,600 jobs in May, and ambulatory healthcare services gained 6,400 jobs. Physician offices gained 5,800 jobs.

Overall, the U.S. gained 390,000 jobs in May after gaining 428,000 jobs the previous month. The unemployment rate remained at 3.6 percent.