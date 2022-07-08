Healthcare added 57K jobs in June

Healthcare gained 56,700 jobs in June, nearly double the amount added in May, according to the latest jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Five things to know:

1. The June tally compares to 28,300 jobs added in May and 34,300 jobs added in April.

2. The jobs increase was primarily driven by a gain in ambulatory care services, which contributed 28,200 of the total healthcare jobs added.

3. Hospitals gained 21,000 jobs last month, compared to 16,300 added in May and 4,500 added in April.

4. Nursing and residential care facilities gained 8,000 jobs in June, and physician offices gained 5,800 jobs.

5. Overall, healthcare employment is still down by 176,000, or 1.1 percent, from its level in February 2020.