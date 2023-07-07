Healthcare adds 41K jobs in June

Healthcare gained 41,100 jobs in June, which is below the average of 42,000 jobs per month the industry has added thus far this year, according to the latest jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Five things to know:

1. The June count is below the 52,400 jobs added in May but above the 39,600 added in April.

2. Within healthcare, hospitals gained the most jobs in June, followed by ambulatory healthcare services.

3. Hospitals gained 15,000 jobs in June, compared with 19,600 gained the previous month.

4. Job gains last month also occurred in ambulatory healthcare services (13,800), nursing and residential care facilities (12,300) and home healthcare services (8,800)

5. Overall, the U.S. added 209,000 jobs in June, compared with 339,000 in May.